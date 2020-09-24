FITZGERALD, Eleanor
(formerly Kelly)
(nee Tamatea):
With great sadness we let whanau and friends know that on the 23rd September 2020 our Mum, Nan, and sister, Ella, has taken her last breath. Loving mother of Yvonne, Brian, Allan (dec), Denise, Rosina, Dominique, their partners, and mokos.
At peace and now in the arms of the Lord.
A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 26th September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. The service will be livestreamed and the link is https://iframe.dacast.com/ b/139405/c/564829
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 24, 2020