HOFFMAN, Elda Maria:
Born Firenze, Italy 1925. Passed away at St Joan's Radius, Hamilton, on Sunday 6th October 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Alan Johanson and the late Brian. Loving mother of Sandra & Paul & Alida. Devoted nonna of Chiara & Mehmet, Gianna & Fabien, Lisa, Monique & Natasha. Beloved great-nonna of Enzo, Alida, Torhan, Arikan, Jeya, Jed, Max, Ben, Molly, Goldie, Eva, Piper, Cleo, Luka & Beau. Loving great-great-nonna of 6. A service for Elda will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial in the natural burial area. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. Correspondence to Elda's family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019