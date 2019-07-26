PARKER,
Elaine Mina (nee McMillan):
Formerly of Te Kuiti. Passed away peacefully on 24th July 2019, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Syd Parker. Dearly loved Mother of Peter Parker & Sandra Morgan. Mother-in-law of Clive. Loved Grandmother of Christopher, Fleur, Elizabeth & Maya. Great-Grandmother of Waylon, Sophia & Ava. Loved friend of Rob & Reg. A service for Elaine will be held on Monday 29th July, at 1.00pm, at Holy Trinity Church, 87 Forest Lake Road, Hamilton. All communications to PO Box 1012, Hamilton. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Somerset Down the Lane and Rossendale for their care of mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
