  • "We're very sad to hear of Aunty Elaine's passing. We..."
    - Brian Loveday, Christine Kitchingman, Kate Stewart-Rowe & Jenny Hawkeswood
  • "Elaine fought the good fight, bravely in her suffering. A..."
    - Sue (Susie) Jones
  • "So sorry to read of Elaines passing..I have many memories..."
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Memorial service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
Cook Street, Hamilton East
Death Notice

LOVEDAY, Elaine Mae:
Elaine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 26 May 2020; aged 83 years. Beloved Mum of Evonne, Steven, Linda, Janet, Julie and families. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts
Memorial service at White Rose Chapel, Cook Street, Hamilton East, will be held this Saturday 30 May at 2.00pm. All communications to the Loveday family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2020
