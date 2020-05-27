LOVEDAY, Elaine Mae:
Elaine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 26 May 2020; aged 83 years. Beloved Mum of Evonne, Steven, Linda, Janet, Julie and families. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts
Memorial service at White Rose Chapel, Cook Street, Hamilton East, will be held this Saturday 30 May at 2.00pm. All communications to the Loveday family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2020