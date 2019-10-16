Elaine JOHNSTON

JOHNSTON, Elaine Dorreen:
On 11 October 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family; aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Wayne & Jenny, Kevin & Heather, Ian & Sandie, Paul (dec), Terry & Sandra, Barry & Jackie. A much loved Nana of 11, and Great-Nana of 5. A service for Elaine will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Johnston family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
