CAMERON,
Elaine Marie (nee Porteous):
On Sunday, 5th July 2020, peacefully at Pohlen Hospital. Aged 92. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother of Derek (Cammie) and partner Margaret, and the late John.
"Peacefully At Rest"
A service for Elaine will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, 9th July, followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Cameron family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on July 7, 2020