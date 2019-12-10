ALLEN, Elaine:

Went to be with her Lord on 6 December 2019. Aged 90 years. Precious wife of the late Peter. Beloved mother of Susan, Heather and David; beloved mother- in-law of Colette and Dave. Nana to 10 and great-Nana to 10.

" Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints". Ps 116:15

A funeral service will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Thursday 12 December, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice and may be left at the service. Communications may be sent to the Allen family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





