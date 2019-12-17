ROUSE, Eileen June (June):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 15th December 2019 at Selwyn St Andrew's Rest Home, Cambridge, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert Rouse, and loved mother of Peter and Jeff. Loved Nana of 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A service for June will be held in the Greenwood Lounge at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, on Friday 20th December at 11.00am, followed by burial 0jlin the RSA Cemetery. All communications to the Rouse Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 17, 2019