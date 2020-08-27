Eileen KANE

Service Information
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
078492139
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

KANE, Eileen Doris:
Passed away peacefully on 24 August 2020. Much loved wife of the late Norman Lees Kane. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Susan, Tony and Jan and Paul and Robynne. Cherished Nana to Daniel and Anna, Mark and Lucy, Lizzie and Lyall, Pamela and Brook, Steven, Andy, James, Liam, Alex and Niamh. Precious great-grandmother of Jasper, Zac, Finley, Eloise, Benji, Delta, Reeve, Nova and Luc.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral to be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, at 11.00am, on Monday 31 August 2020.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 27, 2020
