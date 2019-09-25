BRYANT, Eileen (Aileen):
Passed away peacefully, aged 93, on September 16, 2019 at Hilda Ross, surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Bryant. Loved mother of Kay Allen, Nancy Anniss, Valda Collins, and Heather Frandi. Loved and respected mother-in-law of their partners. Treasured grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 10. A private family celebration of her life was held last Friday at her home. Thank you to Wendy and staff at Hilda Ross.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2019