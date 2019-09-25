Eileen BRYANT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen BRYANT.
Death Notice

BRYANT, Eileen (Aileen):
Passed away peacefully, aged 93, on September 16, 2019 at Hilda Ross, surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Bryant. Loved mother of Kay Allen, Nancy Anniss, Valda Collins, and Heather Frandi. Loved and respected mother-in-law of their partners. Treasured grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 10. A private family celebration of her life was held last Friday at her home. Thank you to Wendy and staff at Hilda Ross.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.