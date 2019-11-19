BLACKWELL, Eileen Mary
(nee Campbell)
(formerly Allwood):
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 17th November 2019; aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Lewis Blackwell and the late Deane Allwood. Loved mother of Grant & Cheryl Allwood; Robyn & Chris Smith; Stuart & Miriam Allwood. Loved Nana and Great-Nana. A service for Eileen will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, on Thursday 21st November at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Blackwell family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019