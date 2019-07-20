SEARLE, Edwin Goyner:
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce and partner of the late Peggy. Much beloved father and father-in-law of John & Carole, Brian & Julie, Dianne & Barry, Judy & Bill, and Michael & Charmion. Loving Poppa to 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. At Edwin's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to The Searle Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019