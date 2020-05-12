ATKINS, Edwin Thomas:
Sadly passed away Sunday 10 May 2020, at home after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Coleen. Treasured father of Karina, Frank and Tania. Adored Papa of Kenya, Jewel and Charm. Haere e te tama a Hori (dec) raua ko Morehu (dec) Atkins. Teina a Hori (dec), Frank (dec), Maika. Tuakana a Warren (dec). Tungane a Jo-Ina, Ritihia (dec), Millie (dec), Wilma me Mere Iwa. Haere, hoki atu ra ki o matua tipuna. Moe mai ra i roto i Te Ariki. Due to current restrictions, a private service and burial will be held on Tuesday 12th May.
Loved by all his whanau xx
Published in Waikato Times on May 12, 2020