WILDERMOTH,
Edward Dean (Ted):
Passed away peacefully aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Erica-May (Sid) for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Maureen, Janet and Steve, Helen and Wayne. Treasured Poppa of Cameron, Olivia, Shannon, Andrea, Dylan and Alan. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held on Friday 26th July 2019, at 11.00am, at Simplicity Bereavement Services, 8 Railside Place, Frankton. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset down the Lane for their care and devotion of Ted. Communications to the Wildermoth family, c/- Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 24, 2019