ROGERS,
Edward John (Ted):
Passed away peacefully on
3 September 2019 at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father of Lynette and Keith, Colleen and Peter, Jennifer, and Karen and Jim. A special Pop to Clayton, Kerri, Nicholas, Tracy, Elisha, Emma, Kate, and the late Darren. Great-grandfather to 15. Dad you will be sadly missed by us all.
God Bless.
You will always be in our hearts, never to be forgotten.
Special thanks to the staff at OPR5 at Waikato Hospital and Te Ata Resthome, Te Awamutu. A service for Ted will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday,
6 September 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to National Heart Foundation, PO Box 19155, Hamilton 3244 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Rogers family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 5, 2019