KARL, Edward James (Jim):

19.02.1935 - 11.07.2019

Passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday 11th July at Glenbrae Rest Home and Hospital, Rotorua. Dearly loved husband of Kathie (56 years) Loved father and father-in-law of Murray & Hana, Vicki & Trevor, Vincent & Simone, Tracey & Gary. A loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather of Michael, Kaytee & Jackson, Ben, Sam and Daniel. Kelly, Terence, Arie & Kyla. Hayley & Evie, Nicole, Ricki, Ryan & Lily, Matthew & Brooke. Jim will be laying in state at home until his Funeral service, which will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Tuesday 16th July at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neuron Disease Association of New Zealand will be greatly appreciated. All correspondence c/o P.O. Box 926, Rotorua.

Although he has gone,

we will always be together, and his spirit will live on

in each of us forever.





