FAHEY,
Edward Joseph (Ted):
Passed while on holiday in Halifax, Canada, on 24 August 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaylene for 52 years and much loved father and father-in-law of Lizette and Raymond van Beek, Stefan and Chui Fahey. A treasured Poppy of Hayden and Sasha, Isabella and Ethan. As per Ted's wishes a short service followed by a wake to celebrate his life will be held at 4.00pm on Monday 9 September 2019 at the Roaming Giant, 789 Heaphy Tce, Claudelands, Hamilton. The family request you wear cheerful colours and bring happy memories of Ted to share.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019