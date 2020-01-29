CUMPSTONE,
Edward Arthur (Artie):
26.04.1928 to 26.01.2020
Peacefully at his home doing what he loved, being on the land. Much loved and respected husband of the late Dawn. Most loved, treasured and revered father and father-in-law of John and Ann (deceased), Mary and Graeme, Jennifer. Elizabeth and Peter, Robyne (deceased) and Ian, Michael and Katrina. Cherished grandfather to his 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
"Together with
Mum and Robyne".
A celebration of Artie's life will be held at St Brides Anglican Church on Saturday 1st February 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to Cumpstone Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 29, 2020