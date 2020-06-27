BURGESS,
Edward William (Ted):
21.6.1936 - 23.6.2020
Died peacefully in his sleep in Whanganui (formerly of Morrinsville). You ran the good race to the very end. Will be missed but never forgotten.
"Precious in the sight of
the LORD is the death
of his loyal ones."
Psalms 116:15
Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Katherine, Kevin and Jackie, Janice and Adrian. Grandfather to Hamish, Logan, Nikita, Rhianon, Kelly, and Nathan. Great-Grandfather of 5. A Memorial Service for Ted will be held in The Morrinsville Knox Presbyterian Church, 49 Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Saturday 11th July 2020, at 11.00am. All communication to Kevin (027)672-8899, 234 Kerr Road, Parua Bay, RD 1, Onerahi 0192.
