WAY,
Edna Beatrice (nee Oliver):
On 27 February 2020 at Malyon House, Mt Maunganui in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy. Loving mother of Neville & Elizabeth, Murray & Janet and Lynne & Al. Cherished Grandma of Ryan, Mitch, Sheldon, Toby and Devon. Great G'Ma to Spencer and Mason. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at St Bride's Anglican Church, Otorohanga on Wednesday 4th March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otorohanga St Johns. All communications to Way family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 29, 2020