LEADER, Edna Joan
(nee Gurney): RN
31.03.1930 – 29.03.2020
Beloved wife of the late Tom Leader Snr. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Kathy and John, Rod and Rosemary. Loving grandmother of Danica, Kez and Evie McGovern, Tom, Gwen and Ross Leader. The last of her English generation - daughter of Rose and George Gurney, sister of Vera, Meg, Edward, Gwen, Ken and Roy. Caring friend of many.
Tirelessly nurturing, with unconditional love for us all, Edna knew what mattered.
It is on the darkest nights that the stars shine brightest. Shine on Mum.
Family contact, 17 Seventeenth Avenue, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2020