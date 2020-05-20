CUTHBERTSON,
Edna May (formerly Munn):
Passed away in Hamilton on Tuesday, 28th April 2020, with her family by her side. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen Thoumine (Kaitaia), Helen Carter (Hamilton) and Gloria Bearda & Richard Rockwell (Waihi). Loved Oma of Paul and Carl Thoumine, Michelle Cunningham and Fleur Bearda, Grant and Lance Carter, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
"In God's keeping"
A private burial has been held at the Hillcrest Old Cemetery, Whakatane. All communications to The Cuthbertson Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2020