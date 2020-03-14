Edmund HAYES

Passed away in his perfect place, suddenly on 10th March 2020, aged 66. Dearly loved son of the late Jack and Alice Hayes, wonderful, loving, caring brother of Judy Burke and Mitch (Nelson), John and Marg (Brisbane), Jenni and Henry (dec) Rowell, Gay and Mike O'Sullivan (Wellington), Terry and Rae (Fairfield), Patty (Trish) (dec), Sue and Dave Jones (Hamilton), Don (dec) and Judy (Mosgiel), Tom and Barb (Waldronville), much loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass for Ed will be held on Monday 16 March at 11.00am at St Patrick's Basilica, followed by private interment. Rosary will be recited at St Patrick's Basilica, Macandrew Road, Dunedin, on Sunday 15 March at 7.00pm. Donations for the St Vincent de Paul Society may be left at the Church or be sent to Gillions Funeral Services. Messages to Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 14, 2020
