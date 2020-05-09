YATES, Edith Marie
Manawaiti (nee Taura):
9.11.1931 - 5.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Tumai Caleb Yates. Adored Lady of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A closed service has taken place on Friday, 8th May 2020. Mum has been buried beside her daughter Colleen and sons Stephen, Ernie and Bill. Mum has Dad's ashes with her. All communications to the Yates family, 16 Walmsley Street, Kihikihi.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 9, 2020