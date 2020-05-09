Edith YATES (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Such a gracious lady....she will be missed by many. My..."
    - Helen Johnson
  • "Many memories laughs of you Kihikihi will miss you Rest..."
    - Louise illsley
  • "YATES, Edith Marie Manuwati (nee Taura): 1931 — 2020 Died..."
    - Edith YATES
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Death Notice

YATES, Edith Marie
Manawaiti (nee Taura):
9.11.1931 - 5.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Tumai Caleb Yates. Adored Lady of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A closed service has taken place on Friday, 8th May 2020. Mum has been buried beside her daughter Colleen and sons Stephen, Ernie and Bill. Mum has Dad's ashes with her. All communications to the Yates family, 16 Walmsley Street, Kihikihi.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 9, 2020
