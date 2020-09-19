WRIGHT,
Edith Deronda (Tweedy)
(nee Brooks):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 16th September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Clive. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Bob & Judith, and Carlo & Martin. Loved Nana of Glen & Tania, Jeffery & Axelle, Diana & Jaime, and Linda & Matt, and loved Great-Nana of Carter and Ariana.
"Too dearly loved
to ever be forgotten"
A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held at the Hamilton Central Baptist Church on Monday 21st September 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton, or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 19, 2020