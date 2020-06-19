PINNY, Edith Marjorie:
On Wednesday 17th June 2020 at her home in Otorohanga, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Douglas (Bill). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm & Marlene, Myrna & Dean, Marjorie & Angus, Melissa & Glen, Meredith & Simon, Robert & Katrina and Maxine & David. Special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga, on Tuesday 23rd June at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 19, 2020