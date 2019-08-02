PHILLIPS, Edith Mary:
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on 1st August 2019. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Evan. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Ann & Danny, Joy & the late Graham, Tom & Evonne. Very special grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Edith's life will take place on Saturday 3rd August at 1.00pm at White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton. All communications to The Phillips Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 2, 2019