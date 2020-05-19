MORELL, Edith Margaret
(nee Price):
Passed away peacefully at home on 16 May 2020, aged 93 years. A beautiful soul has left our world and our lives will never be the same. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross & Ann, Glen and Neil. A special Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to our extended family of carers; Anette, Angie, Janet and Debbie who all loved Mum as much as we did. Your unfailing dedication and kindness to Mum is testament to all that's good in mankind. Have a safe journey Mum. Until we meet again.
"Life and Love know no end"
A private graveside service will be held. Correspondence to the Morell Family, C/- PO 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on May 19, 2020