EASTWOOD, Eddie:
On 25 September 2020, peacefully with his family at his side. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline for 63 years. The Eastwood family Michael, Stephen and Debbie their children, father-in-law of Karmyl, David and Vicki. Cherished Grandad of Jenny, Leigh, Daniel, Charlotte; Dominic and Holly.
May he Rest in Peace.
A Requiem Mass for Eddie will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, Pine Avenue, Hamilton, on Wednesday 30 September at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2020