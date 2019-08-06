McKERROW,
Duncan "Ross" Campbell:
Ross passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved husband and pal of Colleen. Loved Dad of Bruce, Iain and Andrew. Father-in-law of Sue. Loved Grandad and Poppa to Jocelyn and Glenn, Sarah, Luke and Monique, Jarrod and Luke, Kara and Clint. Loved by extended family in the UK and Andrew's partner Helen. A heartfelt thank you to the Waikato Hospital staff. A service for Ross will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12.00pm. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 6, 2019