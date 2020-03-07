ANDERSON,

Duncan Pattison:

(Rgt. No. 302655) Peacefully on 5th March 2020, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 61 years. Loved and respected father of Duncan Jnr & Glenda, Charlie & Sue and Christine & Peter Vossen. Loved Grandad of Daniel & Annika, Scott & Melanie, Monique & Matthew, Bjorn & Juliet, Todd, Kate & Cailan and Jack. Loving Great-Grandad to Oliver.

"Loving Memories"

A celebration of Duncan's life will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Ngaio St, Matamata, on Tuesday 10th March at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for the Pohlen Hospital Trust, PO Box 239, Matamata 3440 and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Dr W Varty & the team at Pohlen Hospital for all their love and care. Communications for the Anderson Family, c/- PO Box 67, Matamata 3440. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ



