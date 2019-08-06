Dulcie MOFFITT

Guest Book
  • "She was a lovely lady ,when I was 13 she would record my..."
    - Raewyn Watkins " née Putt "
  • "To Pam and family, I am sorry to hear of Dulcie's passing. ..."
    - Linda Jones
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MOFFITT,
Dulcie Jean (nee Roebuck):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Wonderful, caring and giving mother and mother-in-law of Kay (dec), Colin (dec), Russell and Vicki, and Pam and Neville. Beloved and precious Nana to Semonn, Hayden, Adam, Brendan, Kaye, Craig, and Shane, and their partners. Loved great-nana of all her great-grandchildren. All messages to the Moffitt family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Dulcie's friends and family will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.