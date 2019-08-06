MOFFITT,
Dulcie Jean (nee Roebuck):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Wonderful, caring and giving mother and mother-in-law of Kay (dec), Colin (dec), Russell and Vicki, and Pam and Neville. Beloved and precious Nana to Semonn, Hayden, Adam, Brendan, Kaye, Craig, and Shane, and their partners. Loved great-nana of all her great-grandchildren. All messages to the Moffitt family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Dulcie's friends and family will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 6, 2019