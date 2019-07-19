MACNEILL, Dulcie May:
16.9.1922 - 17.7.2019
Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and grannie to Jackie, John, Christian and Bella Nielsen. A service will be held for Dulcie at Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Monday 22nd July at 1pm, followed at 3pm by refreshments and a chance to celebrate Dulcie's life at Awatere's (formerly Trevellyn) new Attrium at 1350 Victoria Street, Beerescourt, Hamilton. A sincere thank you to Raewyn and all the other residents who looked out for Dulcie all the time.
Published in Waikato Times from July 19 to July 22, 2019