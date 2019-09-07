WHITFIELD,
Douglas John (Doug):
20.12.1938 - 6.9.2019
Passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. Adored husband of Deirdre and the late Gwen. Loved enormously by his children, John and Jenny, Jo, Min and Allen, Cole and Clive, Ross and Melissa. Dearly loved Pop to his grandchildren Danielle, Aimee, Mitchell; Nick, Jesse; Rhys, Sam; Ashleigh, Jacob, Madison and Jackson. Special Great-Pop of Jed; Lochlan, Mia, Felix; Miller. Awesome stepdad to Cheryl and Darryl; Vicki and Darren and family.
Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.
Doug's funeral service will be held at Riverbend Bible Church, 354 Te Aute Road, Havelock North, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 7, 2019