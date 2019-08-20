RAINES, Douglas Bruce:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton on 18th August 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, father and father-in-law of Karen and Rob Mortensen, the late Garry and Janelle Raines, Robert Raines and Penny, Lyn and Donald McCorquindale and Tracey and Andrew Gay. Loved Grandad to 15 grandchildren and his 8 great-grandchildren.
"Rest in peace Dad,
you are now with Mum"
Our special thanks to all the staff at Summerset. Doug's service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 23rd August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Raines family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 20, 2019