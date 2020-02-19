McLAY,
Douglas Stuart (Doug):
Peacefully slipped away to join Mum on 17 February 2020, at Waikato Hospital, aged 77 years. Most dearly loved husband of Carol (dec) and beloved Dad and friend of Katrina & Theo Bongers; Scott; Jason & Sue; Robyn Stewart & Dan DeBoer. Adored Poppa, Poppa Doug & Grandad of Joshua, Kaitlyn; Danielle & Bunty, Jaiveer, Soniya, Aleesia & Jasmine; Lauren & Rayner, Alana; Kerrod & Hannah. Best mate of Buddy & Sunny.
Doug's wooden toys are now marketing in the skies.
A service for Doug will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday 22 February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the McLay family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020