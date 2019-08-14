ELKINGTON,
Douglas Roy (Doug):
On 12th August, 2019. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 68 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Char. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a friend to many.
"Will be sadly missed."
Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Doug will be held at The Huntly Rugby Club, 22 Alexandra Street on Friday 16th August at 1pm, followed by a private cremation.South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 14, 2019