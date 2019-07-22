BAIN,
Douglas Taylor (Doug):
21st Battalion. Passed away at Summerset Down the Lane, on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Win for 68 years, and much loved father and father-in-law of Norman & Donna, Trevor & Bronwyn, Kevin & Karen, Maurice & Sonia, Ian & Anita. Loved Grandpop of 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Waikato Commerce Club, at 11.00am, on Thursday 26 July. Private cremation to follow. Grateful thanks to the staff at Summerset Down the Lane Care Center.
"Goodbye Doug, Dad, Par, Grandpop"
Published in Waikato Times from July 22 to July 23, 2019