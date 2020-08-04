ABBOTT, Douglas (Doug):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Awatere Care Suites, Hamilton, aged 75 years. Devoted husband of the late Dianne. Loving father of Mark & Sheryl, Kerry, Jonelle & Grant. Grandad of Chris, Danny, Liam, Holly, Brodie, Callum & Zoe.
'Now reunited with Dianne,
and will always be
in our hearts'
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Ngaruawahia RSA, 4 Market Street, Ngaruawahia, on Thursday 6th August 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Abbott family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 4, 2020