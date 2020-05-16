WILSON,
Dorothy Jean (Dot):
Passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, 6th May 2020 at the Roselea Dementia Care Home, formerly of Cambridge. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bob & Ida Wilson. Loved and respected sister and sister-in-law to Helen & Alistair MacKenzie, May Wilson, Ron and the late Dinah Entwistle. Much loved aunty to Grant Malcolm, Nigel MacKenzie and their partners. Loved great-aunty to her great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and close friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Dot at the Hautapu Cemetery, Victoria Road, Cambridge, on Monday, 18th May 2020, at 11.00am. All communications to The Wilson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2020