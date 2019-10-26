Dorothy WARD

WARD, Dorothy (Dot):
On 24th October, 2019 at Matamata County Lodge. Aged 91 years. Finally at peace after a long illness. Loving wife of the late Ray and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Eileen and Jane and Richard. Dearly loved nana & great- nana to all the grandchildren. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at Greg's home, 486 Piakonui Road, Richmond Downs, on Tuesday 29th Oct at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the staff at Matamata Country Lodge for all their love & care of our precious Mum. Communications for the family c/- the above address or phone Jane on 027 2080 760. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019
