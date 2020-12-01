low platelet count

Dorothy TROUGHTON

Death Notice

TROUGHTON,
Dorothy Fay (Fay):
On Wednesday, 25 November 2020, sadly our beautiful "Mum" passed away peacefully, aged 88. Dearly loved Mother to David, Sam, Kylie, Jack and George, special Mother-in-law to Margaret, Murray and Myn, treasured Nana to Roxy, Kent, Guy, Cassie, Georgia, Tyrone, and longtime pal of the late Bill Troughton.
"Friend to Many"
A private service was held on Saturday at the Rosa Chapel, Matamata. All communications to P.O. Box 99, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 1, 2020
