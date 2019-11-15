PATTERSON, Dorothy May:
On 13th November 2019 at Forest Lake Gardens, Hamilton. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Patterson, mother and mother-in-law of Caryl, Murray & Lyn, Clive & Gail, Keith & Jenny, Steven & Joanne, Valerie & Darrell McNab and Kevin. Loved nana of 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Sunday 17th November 2019, at 11.00am, at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton. All communications to The Patterson Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 15, 2019