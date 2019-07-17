KEIGHTLEY, Dorothy May

(nee Gledhill):

Passed away suddenly but peacefully in the end, at Waikato Hospital on 14th July 2019 at 8.10pm. Deeply loved wife of David (deceased), mother to Micheal, Brett (deceased), and Karen, and very much loved son-in-law Ben. Grandmother to Joshua, Brodie, Britney, Kase and Brea.

Mum, grandmother and mother-in-law, we wish you didn't have to leave us,

we are not ready.

The hole in our hearts

will never heal.

There are no words that can describe how we are feeling. You are the GREATEST.

A service to celebrate the life of Dot will be held in the RSA Te Aroha, 67 Rewi Street, Te Aroha, on Friday 19 July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by the interment in the Te Aroha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Keightley family, c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.





