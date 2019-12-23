Dorothy HOGAN

Guest Book
  • "To our Aunty Dot, you always had a smile and a heart of..."
    - Tania Bowling
  • "So sorry to read of Dot's passing.We used to play netball..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "So sorry to hear of Dot's passing.We used to play..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "Deepest sympathy our thoughts are with you all"
    - Colleen Anderson
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu 3800
Death Notice

HOGAN, Dorothy Ann (Dot):
Passed away peacefully on 22nd December 2019, aged 83 years. Loving wife and best mate of Brian. Special mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Bill Reymer, Greg and Toni, Shelley and Colin Story. Dearly loved nana of 7 grandchildren and nana Dot of 12 great-grandchildren.
"Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on and cherished memories never fade."
A funeral service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu 3800, on Friday, 27th December, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Hogan family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 23, 2019
