HOGAN, Dorothy Ann (Dot):
Passed away peacefully on 22nd December 2019, aged 83 years. Loving wife and best mate of Brian. Special mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Bill Reymer, Greg and Toni, Shelley and Colin Story. Dearly loved nana of 7 grandchildren and nana Dot of 12 great-grandchildren.
"Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on and cherished memories never fade."
A funeral service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu 3800, on Friday, 27th December, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Hogan family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
