HILDRETH,
Dorothy Jean (nee Church):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospice. Aged 94, after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of Ron for 73 years. Loved and respected Mother and Mother-in-law of Sherryl and Warwick Crawford and the late Craig. Grandmother of Wayne and Tash Shilcock and of the late Warwick Shilcock. Great-Grandmother of Zachary and Hadley. A Funeral service will be held for Dorothy on Tuesday 24 December, at The Salvation Army Citadel, 99 London Street, Hamilton, at 11.00am. All communications to the Hildreth family C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 23, 2019