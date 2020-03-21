GRAY, Dorothy Chilka
(nee Russell):
94 years. Passed away peacefully at Te Aroha Hospital on 15th March 2020, surrounded by her family. Precious wife of Maurice. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Kevin and Sue; Russell, Malcolm and Kym. Loved grandma to Nikki and Mattson, Steve and Staci, Shane & Nikki, Scott & Erin, Chris, Cory. Loved great-gran to Lachlan and Cooper, Blake and Tyler. Thank you to the Te Aroha Hospital staff for their wonderful care of Dot. At Dot's request a private cremation was held on 19th March 2020. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2020