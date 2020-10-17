BAUCKE, Dorothy Helen
(nee Gibbison):
Passed away on 12th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Bruce, Keith and Adrienne, Andrew and Rachel, Russell and Fiona. Grandmother of Jamie, Anna, Daniel, Rebecca, Ashleigh, Jordan, Sam, Karl, Jared, Josh, and Jayne, and great-grandmother to 14.5 loving grandkids. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at Elstow Hall, Ngutumanga Rd, Otway, on Tuesday 20th October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Baucke family C/- PO Box 120, Te Aroha 3342.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2020