PITCON, Doris Stephanie:

On Sunday 5th July 2020, peacefully at Tarahill Rest Home with family at her side. In her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan (dec) & Chris, Maxine & Ray Hull, Yvette & Lloyd (dec) Emery, Marg & Keith Mitchell, Stephanie & Ian Paterson, Robyn (dec) & Marcus Jamieson, Gavin & LeeAnne, Nigel & Janet, Debbie Pitcon & James, Phillip & Jo, Trudy & Allan Laing, Deane & Tania. Loved dearly by her 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

"Will be very sadly missed

by us all. Rest in peace Mum,

you deserve it.

Now on her beloved scooter in heaven.''

The family wish to thank Heather, Dee and the amazing staff at Tarahill for the great care they gave to Mum. As per Mum's wishes, a private service has been held at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu.

