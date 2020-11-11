WHITE, Doreen Alice:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Sunday, 8th November 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, reunited after 47 years apart. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Elaine & Phil, Keith & Pam, Owen & Sue and George. Much loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to remember Doreen will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Saturday, the 14th of November 2020 at 1:00pm followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. All communications to The White Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 11, 2020